Youth arrested in Pune for obscene comments about Amruta Fadnavis

Pune's police has detained a youth who made obscene comments about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis. The arrested youth has been identified as Amit Waikar. BJP leader Ashatai Buchke filed a complaint in Alephata police.

More information about this is that Amit Waikar was looking at Facebook social media on his mobile phone. While reading the news, he made an obscene comment against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the comment box. This comment is reported to be in very low language.

Amit's comment went viral on all social media. The use of such words about the wife of a prominent and senior figure in politics caused a stir. Junnar's BJP leader Ashatai Buchke took notice of this. She filed a complaint directly with the Alephata police regarding this young man. Realizing the seriousness of the incident, the police have also detained and arrested a youth named Amit Waikar.

BJP leader Ashatai Buchke lodged a complaint at the Alephata police station after realizing that Waikar had made obscene comments. Amit Waikar has been detained by the police. Police inspector Pramod Kshirsagar is conducting further investigation in this regard.

