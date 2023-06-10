Youth faces charges for objectionable social media post in Nandurbar

A case has been filed against a young individual from Nandurbar for allegedly possessing objectionable social media posts. The authorities emphasize that individuals who pose a threat to law and order will face consequences. P. R. Patil, the Superintendent of Police for the district, urged the public to refrain from believing in rumours.

According to the reports, a young individual from Nandurbar has shared objectionable status on his WhatsApp account. R. Patil was informed about the incident. Further investigation revealed that the youth responsible belongs to the Bhone Phata area in Nandurbar City. Recognizing the potential to disrupt public peace and cause law and order issues, immediate instructions were given to the police to take appropriate action. Inspector Ravindra Kalamkar from the city police station promptly dispatched a team to apprehend the youth. Stringent preventive measures have been implemented against him.

In order to prevent the circulation of objectionable videos, posts, and fake news on social media, as well as to maintain public peace and discourage vigilantism, immediate action will be taken by registering cases against those involved. If anyone comes across such content, it is advised to promptly report the matter to the control room or the nearest police station. These instructions were emphasized by Superintendent of Police P.R. Patil of Nandurbar.