Zero commission food delivery app Waayu debuts in Mumbai

Food delivery app Waayu backed by Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) launched its services in Mumbai. Actor and hotelier Suniel Shetty will be the brand ambassador, the company said. The app will enable hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA) businesses to log orders for food delivery without paying a commission.

As per Waayu's official website, the app is the industry’s very own food delivery app with zero commission charges designed especially by and for restaurants for better profits, visibility, and freedom like never before! Food delivery app Waayu developed by tech entrepreneurs Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande of Destek HORECA.

More than a thousand brands have already joined the platform, including Mahesh Lunch Home, Bhagat Tarachand, Banana Leaf, Shiv Sagar, Guru Kripa, Kirti Mahal, and Persian Darbar. Waayu is onboarding restaurants from most parts of Mumbai BMC, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar, etc and will be launched in other cities soon, the company website mentions.