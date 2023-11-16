Zika virus alert in Pune: Authorities on high alert after first confirmed case

Pune has reported its first case of the Zika virus, leading the health department to take immediate preventive measures in the affected area. The patient, a 64-year-old woman from Pratik Nagar, Yerawada, tested positive for Zika, marking the city's first case this year.

According to reports, the woman attended a recent cultural program in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where she may have come into contact with an infected person. Subsequently, she experienced symptoms such as fever and body aches, leading to her admission to a private hospital in Pune. Confirmatory tests revealed the presence of the Zika virus. Considering that individuals from Kerala also attended the same cultural program, health authorities are investigating the possibility of the woman contracting the virus from one of the attendees. Dr. Pratap Singh Saranikar, Joint Director of the Health Department, stressed the importance of proper healthcare during his visit to the patient.

Preventive measures are in motion, with Pune Municipal Corporation employees instructed to implement suitable actions in areas where Zika patients are identified. As a precaution, samples from five family members of the infected patient have been sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology. The health department is actively monitoring the situation and implementing measures to prevent the spread of the Zika virus in the region.