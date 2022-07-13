Zilla Parishad health workers providing Covid vaccine, despite rain fall

The health workers of Zilla Parishad did not allow any interruption in their services even in the ongoing torrential rains in Ajra taluka of Kolhapur district. Greetings to these health envoys who go from house to house and vaccinate without fear of wool, wind and rain. The video of these envoys doing life-saving exercises while waiting in the water is now going viral.

Currently, corona vaccine is being given to children through vaccination and 'knock on every door'. Pernoli sub-center is functioning under Bhadvan Primary Health Center in Ajra taluka. There is only a footpath to the Dhangarwada, which comes under this category.

Despite the torrential rains in the area, health assistant P. R. Naik, d. S. Govilkar and Ashavarkar Rekha Pandurang Dorugade, Lakshmi Kerba Jadhav helpers vaccinated the children and citizens of Dhangarwada in a life-saving exercise.