Zoa Morani excited about new series 'The Chosen One'

After making her presence felt in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish', actor Zoa Morani is now all set to appear in new web series titled 'The Chosen One'.

Directed by Gauravv Chawla, the upcoming project also features Rasika Duggal and Ishwaq Singh.

Talking about the series, Zoa said, "It's stepping into a different genre for me for the first time, I've got the pin and needle's in anticipation of how this will turn out. I am so grateful to get an opportunity to try something new in the vast storytelling world, the fascination just keeps increasing ...fingers crossed."

Backed by Nikhil Advani's Production, Emmay Entertainment, 'The Chosen One' is reportedly based on a sensitive story that revolves around love and friendship set in a supernatural genre.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor