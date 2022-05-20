ZP, formation of Panchayat Samiti constituency under political pressure; Election Commission takes notice of Prakash Awade's complaint

The State Election Commission has taken serious note of the written allegation of MLA Prakash Awade that the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti constituencies in Hatkanangle were formed under political pressure. A letter has been sent to District Collector Rahul Rekhawar on Thursday instructing him to be vigilant while constructing as per the circular dated May 9, 2022.

Awade had lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC) with all the evidence that the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti had made draft maps against the guidelines of the State Election Commission under the pressure of politicians in Hatkanangle. This has been noted. E-mails have been sent to both the Divisional Commissioner and the District Collector regarding the formation of wards on the basis of May 9 guidelines. Therefore, the attention of Hatkanangle is now focused on the role of District Collector in this regard.

Awade said that if the State Election Commission does not make the ward draft maps as per the guidelines of the State Election Commission dated May 9, 2022, it will file a petition in the High Court against District Collector Kolhapur and Tehsildar Hatkanangale.