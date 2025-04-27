107 Pakistani Nationals Missing Across Maharashtra, Police Launch Statewide Search

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, authorities have intensified the process of sending Pakistani nationals back to their country. Meanwhile, sources have revealed that out of 5,037 Pakistani citizens residing in Maharashtra, 107 are currently untraceable or went underground after entering India.

According to official data, 34 Pakistani nationals are illegally residing in different parts of the state. In Mumbai alone, police have identified 14 Pakistani nationals. The highest number of Pakistanis, however, is reported from Nagpur, where 2,458 individuals are currently living, out of which 25 are untraceable.

Thane ranks second with 1,106 Pakistani nationals, with 33 of them missing and eight residing illegally. Jalgaon stands third with 393 Pakistani nationals, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad with 290 individuals.

In Navi Mumbai, 239 Pakistani citizens are residing, among whom two are untraceable. Amravati city hosts 117 Pakistani nationals, while Pune city accounts for 114 Pakistanis, with nine missing and 24 staying illegally.

Other cities and districts also report significant figures. Wasim city has 106 Pakistani nationals, while Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Kolhapur each host 58 Pakistani residents. Mira-Bhayander has 26 Pakistani nationals, while Akola district reports 22 Pakistanis, with two of them untraceable.

In Ahilyanagar and Yavatmal, 14 Pakistani nationals each have been recorded. Raigad district houses 17 Pakistani nationals, out of which 11 are untraceable and two are residing illegally. Solapur city also has 17 Pakistani residents.

Smaller numbers are seen in rural areas as well. One Pakistani national each resides in Amravati Rural and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Rural. Buldhana district has seven Pakistani nationals, six of whom are untraceable. Dhule city hosts six Pakistani nationals, while Gondia records five Pakistani residents, all of whom are untraceable.

In Latur, eight Pakistani nationals are residing, six of whom are untraceable. Jalna houses five Pakistani nationals. In Nashik city, eight Pakistani nationals have been recorded, with two reported missing. Nashik Rural has two Pakistani nationals, with one missing. In Nanded, all four Pakistani nationals are untraceable.

Other districts such as Nandurbar (10 residents), Parbhani (three residents), Palghar (one resident), Ratnagiri (four residents, one missing), Satara (four residents), and Sangli (six residents) also report the presence of Pakistani nationals.

Authorities have ramped up efforts to track down the missing individuals amidst growing security concerns.