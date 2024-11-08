25-Year-Old Bhiwandi Man Dies After Head Injury in Virar Resort Pool

A 25-year-old man from Bhiwandi tragically drowned on Wednesday evening at a resort pool in Virar after reportedly sustaining a head injury while diving. According to the Arnala Sagri police, Satyendra Kumar was visiting Visava Resort with a group of friends from Nalasopara for a day trip. Witnesses reported that Kumar struck his head on the pool floor during a dive, leading to a severe head injury.

His friend, Amit Pal, told police that when Kumar did not resurface, the group grew alarmed and alerted resort staff. Staff members pulled Kumar from the pool, finding him unconscious. He was initially taken to Arnala Mahalaxmi Hospital, but was later transferred to Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar West, where he passed away during treatment.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30pm and they have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). “Despite signs prohibiting diving, Kumar dived into the shallow pool. We are investigating whether the resort staff or lifeguards attempted to stop him or not,” said a police officer.