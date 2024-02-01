5,311 MHADA Homes Await Owners, Authority Yet to Set Dates for Lottery

Mumbai: MHADA is yet to set a timeline for the lottery of 5,311 houses of the Konkan Board, which is making the dream of housing for the common man a reality. Importantly, in November, a lottery was to be held for the houses of the Konkan Board. However, MHADA had said that after getting the extension, a lottery for houses would be conducted by the end of the year. Even after three-and-a-half months, the Konkan Board lottery has not been scheduled.

On September 15, the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board of MHADA inaugurated a go-live program of the online computerized draw of application and application filling process for the sale of 5,311 flats set up under various housing schemes in Thane city and district, Palghar, Raigad, and Sindhudurg.

There are 1,010 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Konkan board draw. Under the Integrated Housing Scheme, 1,037 flats, 919 flats under the scheme, 67 flats for the TV Journalists Association, and 2,278 flats scattered under the priority scheme of the Konkan Board have been made available for sale.

According to sources, efforts have been made to get the Chief Minister to attend the event for the past few days, but in reality, the lottery program has been delayed due to the CM's busy schedule.

What could be the consequences if the lottery is not held in the presence of political leaders? This is now being discussed at the MHADA headquarters. So, at least as a protocol, the emphasis is on this process.

MHADA had decided to postpone the lottery on December 13 due to administrative reasons. MHADA also said that the lottery will be held in the last week of December. When contacted, MHADA vice-chairman Sanjeev Jaiswal said the date of the housing lottery has not been finalised.