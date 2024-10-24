Aaditya Thackeray Confident of Victory From Worli Constituency; Vows to Defeat Eknath Shinde and BJP for Looting Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Worli, expressed confidence in securing the love and votes of the people, assuring that his party is poised to form the next government in Maharashtra. Speaking about the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing arrangement, he emphasized that the priority is to defeat the current government led by Eknath Shinde and the BJP, accusing them of "looting Maharashtra."

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT)on Wednesday released the first list of 65 candidates and fielded Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut as its candidates. According to the list of candidates, Aaditya Thackeray will contest from Worli assembly constituency. The Thackeray group of Shiv Sena fielded Kedar Dighe from Kopri constituency against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Unmesh Patil has been fielded from Chalisgaon.

The development comes as the Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies will be held on November 23.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray says, "I am very confident that people will bless me with their love & votes because we are about to form govt in Maharashtra. That's for sure."



On Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing, he says, "All of that will…

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections."We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats.MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said.Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the seats will be left for smaller parties.