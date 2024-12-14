Aaditya Thackeray on Dadar Temple Row: "Uddhav Thackeray Exposed BJP's Election Hindutva" (Watch Video)

The Central Railway has issued a notice to demolish the temple, stating that it is unauthorised and built on railway land. In response, the Shiv Sena UBT faction has taken an aggressive stance. Party leader Uddhav Thackeray criticised the BJP in a press conference on Friday, and today, MP Sanjay Raut has also targeted the ruling party. Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray reacted to this notice.

While talking to media Aaditya stated that, "Yesterday Uddhav Thackeray exposed the fake Hindutva of BJP, Election Hindutva of BJP. Railway dismissed the Notice given to Dadar Mandir...Today we are going to Dadar Mandir."

About Dadar Temple

The Hanuman temple has stood in Dadar East near the railway station for 80 years and was reportedly built by local miners. Despite its long-standing presence, the railway administration recently deemed it unauthorised and issued a demolition notice. Thousands of Shiv Sainiks, including Aditya Thackeray and local MLA Mahesh Sawant, are expected to participate in the Maha Aarti as a show of protest against the demolition.