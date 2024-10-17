Aaditya Thackeray Spokesperson of Urban Naxals, Spreading Fake Narrative on Dharavi Redevelopment Project’, Says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar held a press conference for the first time on Thursday, October 17, after the announcement of the Maharashtra assembly elections. Shelar took a snatching attack on Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray over Dharavi's re-development project.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that Aaditya Thackeray has become the puppet and spokesperson of urban Naxals. "Without studying the subject (Dharavi) in detail, Aaditya Thackeray is speaking like an ignorant. I have seen that these people have been trying to set a narrative regarding Dharavi and the re-development work...Uddhav ji and the people of his party- Aaditya Thackeray and Varsha Gaikwad have started this false narrative regarding Dharavi," Shelar added.

Speaking over the Dharavi’s redevelopment project, Shelar said that the project is a necessity and a priority project, adding that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad are peddling lies in the name of Adani.

Shelar, the MLA from Bandra, questioned Thackeray and Gaikwad that when 70 per cent of the homes in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project will go to Marathi people, Muslims and Dalits, then why are they putting roadblocks in the project by creating a false narrative?