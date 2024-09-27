Acid Attack in Mumbai: Man Throws Corrosive Substance On Wife’s Face After She Discovers His Affair

A man in Mumbai allegedly poured acid on his wife's face after she asked for a divorce over his affair with another woman. The 27-year-old woman was at her mother's residence in Malad when the accused, 34, allegedly threw acid on her on Wednesday morning. She suffered burns and facial injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The woman, who had a love marriage in 2019, was living with her mother for the last three months after finding out about her husband's affair.

She also discovered that he was unemployed and addicted to drugs. Police have registered a case against her husband under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 124(2) (throwing acid on a person with the intention of causing damage), 311 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause grievous hurt or death), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for assault), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and the hunt is on to arrest the accused.

For the past three months, the woman had been living with her mother in Malad. On the morning of September 25, her husband forcibly entered her mother's house and attacked her with a corrosive substance, severely injuring her. After the attack, the woman filed a complaint against her husband.

