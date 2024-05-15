Aditya Thackeray Leads Massive Roadshow in Jogeshwari in Support of Amol Kirtikar Amidst High Political Tension

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday held a roadshow organized by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from North West Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency in Jogeshwari in the presence of thousands of people. Interestingly, the Uddhav Sena staged a massive show of strength in the constituency of Mahayuti candidate and Shinde Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar.

The roadshow was held from Shivtekdi to Anandnagar in Jogeshwari East Assembly. A huge crowd was shouting slogans with torch symbols in hand. Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar's roadshow was greeted with fervor by local residents at various places and greeted with garlands and garlands.

Shiv Sena leader, former minister Anil Parab, Shiv Sena leader and MLA Sunil Prabhu, Congress leader, and former minister Suresh Shetty, Congress state general secretary Rajesh Sharma, Congress district president Clive Dias, and other prominent leaders and office-bearers and all the men and women office-bearers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, workers, Shiv Sainiks and local citizens were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Amol Kirtikar said that the immense love received from the local people everywhere is emotional. "I hold every memory in my heart and these moments give me the strength to fight with dedication. I am committed to our development even after winning the elections."