PM Modi Road Show In Mumbai: Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro to Run On Schedule

Ahead of Pm Modi Road show in Mumbai Police has issued traffic adversary for Ghatkopar area today, May 15. PM Modi will hold a 2.5-kilometre roadshow to cover Shreyas Cinema on LBS Marg to Gandhi Market at around 8 pm. Mumbai Metro department has tweeted and informed that metros will be running as per the scheduled time.

Officials tweeted, "Train services are on regular schedule, and we will continue to provide services while a few roads below the metro alignment remain closed for vehicular traffic. (today 15th May, 2024)"

SERVICE UPDATE | Train services are on regular schedule and we will continue to provide services while a few roads below the metro alignment remain closed for vehicular traffic (today 15th May, 2024)#haveaniceday — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) May 15, 2024

PM Modi to campaign for the BJP leader Mihir Kotecha, who is contesting from the Mumbai North East constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The constituency will go to polls with other seats on May 20 in the 5th phase of the general elections 2024.