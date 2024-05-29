Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Will Not Be Prime Minister After June 4, Says Rahul Gandhi

In a rally held in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi confidently asserted that Narendra Modi will not become the next prime minister, calling it a "guarantee".

Gandhi said that the electoral contest in Varanasi should not be viewed as a clash between a prime ministerial contender and the Congress nominee Ajay Rai, implying that Modi's tenure as PM will not be prolonged.

"I am telling you with a guarantee that after June 4, Narendra Modi ji will not be the prime minister of this country," Gandhi said.

In a fervent declaration, Gandhi stated, "The contest between the two is intense and in this contest, Ajay Rai may win." The rally, which also featured Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, highlighted the significance of the upcoming voting in Varanasi. Scheduled for June 1, this crucial electoral event marks the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.