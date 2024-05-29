Mumbai: BMC Targets Completion of Gokhale Bridge Connection to Barfiwala Bridge by June 30

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target to complete the work of connecting the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri to the height of the Barfiwala Bridge by June 30. The work is going on at a fast pace and as per schedule.

The work of connecting Barfiwala Bridge with the height of Gokhale Bridge is going on under the supervision of Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology (VJTI) as well as a technical consultant. The work of raising the level of the existing C D Barfiwala Bridge and connecting it to the level of the newly constructed Gokhale Bridge started on April 14, 2024. IIT and VJTI have prepared a plan to lift the level of the Barfiwala bridge. The work is going on without any threat to the bridge.



How the bridges will be connected:

1) Separating the last two ends of the C D Barfiwala bridge. To separate the bridge in a controlled manner and without causing any danger to the structure of the bridge.

2) Re-concreting of the broken joint after matching the level of the Barfiwala bridge with the Gokhale bridge.

3) Installation of new bearing and extension joints.

Progress of work:

1) The work of lifting and adjusting the level of the Barfiwala bridge has been completed.

2) They were brought in with work orders for new bearings. The test is also complete.

3) The work of concreting and installing new bearings is scheduled to be completed by June 5.