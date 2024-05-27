Mamata Banerjee Not to Attend INDIA Bloc Meeting on June 1 Due Elections and Cyclone Remal

TMC Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, May 27 said that she will not be able to attend INDIA bloc opposition meeting on June 1 ahead of Lok Sabha elections result.

Citing the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and Cyclone Remal in the region, which hit the West Bengal coast on Sunday night, killing four people, the TMC chief said they won’t be able to attend the opposition meeting next month.

#WATCH | Kolkata | TMC Chairperson and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "The INDIA team is holding a meeting on June 1. I have told them I can't join as we have election on 10 seats in West Bengal on the same day. Punjab, Bihar & UP also have elections on June 1. On one side… pic.twitter.com/4EIDZnr6lc — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

"The INDIA team is holding a meeting on June 1. I have told them I can't join as we have an election on 10 seats in West Bengal on the same day. Punjab, Bihar & UP also have elections on June 1. On one side is the cyclone, and on the other side, it is elections - I have to do everything. Cyclone relief is my priority right now," said Banerjee while speaking at the rally in Kolkata.

Polling for the nine seats in West Bengal will take place on June 1, in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, including two seats in Kolkata.