Viral Video: VK Pandian Hides Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Hand Tremors During Speech

In a viral video circulating on social media, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's hands were seen shaking and his voice trembling during a Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaign speech in Odisha on Tuesday, May 28. The footage captured during a public meeting has sparked concerns about the veteran politician's health.

During Tuesday's campaign speech, Patnaik's visible hand tremors and faltering voice drew attention. VK Pandian, a key aide, was observed discreetly supporting Patnaik by steadying his hand from the podium, as depicted in the viral video.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Hands Shaking and Voice Trembling During Lok Sabha Election 2024 Campaign Speech

Naveen Patnaik's health condition does not look good. Yet he is being forced to actively campaign for the party. Just see how his hands are shaking; even his voice is trembling. pic.twitter.com/HV9URyPePT — The Webb (@thewebbnews) May 28, 2024

A video has been shared multiple times on social media websites, raising questions about Patnaik's health condition and his ability to lead effectively if re-elected in Odisha. Netzines on X (formerly known as Twitter) have raised queries about the necessity for the Chief Minister to participate in public meetings.

Political parties gear up for the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was campaigning in Odisha's Jajpur, and Naveen Patnaik also made public appearances, aiming to garner support for his party, BJD.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said whether CM Patnaik was happy and well. Also, BJP national president JP Nadda during a public rally in Odisha's Keonjhar had said that the people of state have decided to give CM Patnaik rest.

However, Patnaik had dismissed the reports, and said, "There is a limit to the amount of lies that party can tell. As you can see, I am in very good health and have been campaigning for around a month all over the state."