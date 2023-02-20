Qidwai, IFFC record victory

Qidwai defeated Al Fateh 2-0. Both the goals for Qidwai were scored by Rahul Mundri.In the first half he opened the account in the 30th minute. Then in the dying minute, he scored his second goal and sealed the fate of opponents.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Aman Halonde, Altamash Ansari, Amir Anjum and Rananjay Banik of Qidwai Club. From Al Fateh, Mark Gadve, Piyush Mishra and

Kafeel Ansari were warned.

In the second match, IFFC Chankapur recorded 2-0 victory over Gauhar FC. Abhimanyu Menon played an important role in IFFC victory by striking twice. In the 23rd minute he put Chankapur outfit ahead. After a change of end, once again he found the net in the 72nd minute.

During the proceedings, Rushikesh Bhadange, Varun Jadhav and Priyanshu Sharma of Chankapur were shown yellow cards for their rough tackle. Shadab Sheikh and Aman Ansari were also cautioned.