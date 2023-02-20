Katkate Gate: Revenue administration scraps PR card of 5.25 acres of land

Aurangabad:

Sensation prevailed amongst hundreds of the residents staying in colonies around the Katkat Gate area today after the land registration office cancelled the PR cards of land measuring 5 acres and 25 gunthas in Hattesinghpura (Katkat Gate) recently. The land, which was declared as ‘Enemy Property’ a few years ago has been transferred in the name of the Government of India during the last week.

Meanwhile, hundreds of properties were constructed on the said land and the residents grieved that they are staying for the past many decades.

The land and constructed property of the people who migrated to Pakistan have been declared or designated as Enemy Property and the title of custodianship goes to the Central Government. The government ascertains the persons staying upon this land (in Hattesinghpura-Katkat Gate) as encroachers.

Notably, as per the law of the land, the residents could not appeal or challenge the decision in any court.

“The PR card of land bearing Gut Number 30/3 was scrapped last Monday (February 13) and the downloaded the updated document on Friday. The land will now be taken into possession by removing the encroachments in the near future, said the district collectorate sources.

Land worth crores of rupees

The 5.25 acres of land whose PR card has been scrapped is worth crores of rupees. As per the directives, the local administration will press the bulldozer to level the land at any time and take into possession, said the sources.

Process undergoing for past 3 years

The district collectorate office received a letter ordering to take possession of Enemy Property in September 2020. In its letter to the collectorate, the additional chief secretary (Department of Revenue and Forests) has stated to conduct the survey of enemy property, demarcate and evaluate it and register the property in the name of Custodian of the Enemy Property in the land record section. Hence the PR cards of land bearing Gut Number 30/3 or city survey numbers 11602/1, 11602/1/1 to 1/20 have been cancelled. The enemy property has been registered as the assistant custodian of enemy properties (Union Ministry of Home), it is learnt.