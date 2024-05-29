Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea for Extension of Interim Bail

requesting a seven-day extension of his interim bail to undergo medical tests.

The Supreme Court registry refused to accept the application, stating that since Kejriwal was granted the liberty to approach the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.

On Tuesday, a vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, and said the decision on the listing of the interim plea can be taken by the CJI as the judgement has been reserved in the main matter.

Kejriwal sought a seven-day extension of his interim bail to undergo a series of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, due to his "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels," which could indicate kidney issues, serious cardiac ailments, or even cancer.

The chief minister, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, said he will surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison.

On May 10, the top court granted a 21-day interim bail to the chief minister, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. It had directed that Kejriwal shall surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.