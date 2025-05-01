After Pahalgam: India Faces Digital Onslaught with Over 10 Lakh Cyber Attacks

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India is now facing an alarming threat in the digital domain. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has raised the red flag over what it terms a "cyber warfare" situation targeting the country.

According to a detailed report titled "Echoes of Pahalgam", nearly 10 lakh cyber attacks have been recorded since April 23, marking a significant spike in digital intrusions. Officials say these are not isolated incidents but part of a larger, coordinated cyber offensive.

“This is not just a wave of digital attacks but an organised cyber war,” said Yashasvi Yadav, head of the Maharashtra Cyber Department.

The report indicates that these cyber assaults are originating from multiple foreign sources, including Pakistan, Middle Eastern countries, Morocco, and Indonesia. Several of the hacker groups involved identify themselves as Islamic organisations. Among them, ‘Team Insane PK’—a Pakistan-based Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) group—has emerged as the most active.

This group has reportedly targeted several key Indian institutions, including the Army College of Nursing, Sainik Welfare portals, and multiple Army Public School websites.

The nature of the attacks includes website defacement, CMS (Content Management System) exploitation, and Command and Control (C2) attacks. Other active groups include ‘Mysterious Team Bangladesh (MTBD)’ and Indonesia’s ‘Indo Hax Sec’. These groups have allegedly targeted Indian telecom data systems and administrative portals.

The wave of attacks began on April 26, and some have already succeeded, the report states. While Maharashtra Cyber Cell claims to have blocked several attempts, it warns that critical infrastructures such as Indian Railways, banking networks, and government portals are now under increased threat.

Crucially, the report highlights that vulnerabilities in cybersecurity infrastructure have led to the success of some attacks. One of the most concerning revelations is the leakage of terabytes of Indian telecom data on the dark web, raising serious national security concerns.

Yashasvi Yadav has urged all agencies to strengthen cyber defence measures.