Ajaz Khan's Staff Arrested In Drugs Case With MDMA Drug Worth ₹30 Lakh; Actor Summoned By Mumbai Police

Actor Ajaz Khan finds himself in trouble again after the alleged arrest of his staff member, Suraj Gaud, in a drug delivery case. Suraj was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau for reportedly ordering narcotics from a European country. Customs officers intercepted a parcel containing 100 grams of MDMA, valued at ₹30 lakh, which was addressed to Ajaz's Mumbai office. Following this, authorities searched Ajaz's office, as the address on the parcel was linked to him. Suraj has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

A representative from the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch mentioned that they will look into Ajaz's potential involvement in the case and will analyze his phone records. Notably, Ajaz was not present in his office during the search, and he reportedly avoided going to work after learning about the Customs operation. According to officials conducting the search at Ajaz's office in Andheri, the parcel was booked by Suraj Gaud.

One official stated, "Based on specific intelligence, we detained a suspicious parcel that arrived via air courier. Upon opening it, we discovered it contained approximately 100 grams of MDMA, which constitutes a commercial quantity valued at ₹30 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing. "Customs officials have attempted to contact Ajaz regarding the case, but his phone has reportedly been off. They plan to summon him soon, record his statement, and review his call detail records to establish his connection to the drug delivery. For context, Ajaz previously faced legal issues when he was arrested in March 2021 for possessing 31 tablets of Alprazolam weighing 4.5 grams and spent two years in jail for that incident.