Amit Gawate appointed as Mumbai NCB Zonal Director

After Sameer Wankhede's ouster, there was a discussion about who will be in charge of Mumbai NCB. Finally, a new appointment has been made as the Mumbai Divisional Director of NCB. Amit Gawate, a 2008 batch IRS officer, will be the new director of NCB's Mumbai division. The Mumbai NCB was embroiled in controversy over the Cordelia Cruise Drugs case. Therefore, the investigation of this case will be a challenge for Gawate.

A statement from NCB's central office said this. This is a letter of selection of three officers. Amit Gawate has been appointed as Zonal Director NCB Mumbai with additional charge of Bangalore Zonal Unit and Chennai. The letter also mentions the appointment of Gawate and two other officers. Amanjit Singh has been appointed as Chandigarh NCB Zonal Director while Gyanendra Kumar Singh has been appointed as Zonal Director, Delhi.

Two NCB officials involved in the investigation into the Aryan Khan drugs case have been suspended. The two officers were transferred to Guwahati following the Aryan Khan drugs case. The two officers were not suspended due to the Aryan Khan case, NCB officials said.