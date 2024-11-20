Mahim Election 2024: Amit Thackeray Straightens Reversed 'Bow and Arrow' Symbol on Sada Sarvankar's Coat at Siddhivinayak Temple

The Mahim constituency is witnessing a close contest as Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, makes his debut in the elections against sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar. On polling day, the two candidates met and greeted each other at the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi. However, attention was drawn when the bow and arrow emblem on Sarvankar's coat was seen upside down.

#WATCH | #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 | MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son & candidate from Mahim, Amit Thackeray says, "Step out in large numbers and vote... I believe (that he is going to win)." pic.twitter.com/5Ld5RR48kh — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

On polling day, Amit Thackeray visited the Siddhivinayak temple to offer prayers, where he crossed paths with Shiv Sena's Shinde group candidate, Sada Sarvankar. During their meeting, Amit noticed the bow and arrow symbol on Sarvankar's coat was reversed and promptly straightened it. Speaking to the media, Amit Thackeray said, "Today is an important day for me. Every time I come to Siddhivinayak, I seek blessings. I'm not asking God for anything; whatever God gives is already a lot."

Also Read| Maharashtra Election 2024: MVA Will Form Government; Both My Brothers Will Win, Says Riteish Deshmukh.

When Sada Sarvankar and Amit Thackeray came face to face, Amit greeted Sarvankar and asked how he was doing. Amit expressed his well wishes for everyone, stating the importance of democracy. He prayed to Lord Ganesha for a grand alliance government in Maharashtra. Sarvankar responded, saying Eknath Shinde should remain Chief Minister, as they had campaigned for him and were promoting his leadership. As Amit Thackeray wished Sarvankar good luck while passing by, he noticed the bow and arrow symbol on Sarvankar's coat was reversed and promptly straightened it.

