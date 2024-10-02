Anant Ambani Meets Uddhav Thackeray; In a 2-Hour Long Meeting at Matoshree In Mumbai

Anant Ambani, the son of renowned industrialist Mukesh Ambani, visited Matoshree to meet Uddhav Thackeray. Their meeting lasted about two hours, and late at night, Anant Ambani's convoy was seen leaving Matoshree. While the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed, the timing of this meeting, just ahead of the assembly elections, has sparked speculation in political circles.

In addition to his business ventures, Anant Ambani is known for his passion for animal welfare. He runs a dream project called "Vantara," focused on the care and protection of animals, particularly elephants. Located on 600 acres near the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Vantara project features state-of-the-art facilities designed to provide exceptional care for wildlife. The Ambani family is well-established in the business sector, while the Thackeray family is prominent in politics. Their families share a close relationship; Uddhav Thackeray and his family attended various events during Anant Ambani's wedding.

Recently, during the Haryana Assembly campaign, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP over the extravagant expenses of Anant Ambani's wedding.. The Congress leader claimed that while Ambani spent crores on the wedding, farmers can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. Rahul Gandhi said, “When the media of Adani and Ambani shows the face of PM on television for 24 hours then you should realise that this is attack on constitution. Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money. …You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is? The amount of money PM Modi will give to Adani and Ambani the same amount of money we will give to the poor of this country.” Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow in Bahadurgarh on Tuesday. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda was also present.

