Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bandra Kurla Complex Offices Ask Employees To Work From Home Till July 15

Several companies in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have instructed their employees to work remotely from July 12 to July 15 due to anticipated traffic disruptions caused by the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

During July 12 to July 15, roads surrounding the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance conglomerate, will restrict access to "event vehicles" from 1 pm to midnight.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry today at Mumbai's Jio World Centre amidst rainy conditions. The wedding festivities are scheduled to commence around 3 pm. Celebrities such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian have already arrived for the event, and others like Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, David Beckham with his wife Victoria Beckham, as well as former heads of state from various countries are expected to attend. This includes former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, artist Jeff Koons, futurist Peter Diamandis, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, and self-help coach Jay Shetty.

