Andheri Fire: 75-Year-Old Man Dies, Woman Injured in Blaze at Skypan Apartments in Mumbai

A 75-year-old resident was declared dead by the hospital, and another woman received serious burn injuries in a huge fire that erupted on Monday night (December 6) at a 12-storey building named Skypan Apartments located off Link Road, opposite Laxmi Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Andheri West.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at 12-Storey Skypan Apartments in Andheri (Watch Video).

The incident of fire was reported at 10.00 pm on Monday, when five fire brigades, along with local police, were rushed to the spot. The deceased is identified as Rahul Mishra (75), and the injured woman is Raunak Mishra (38). Rahul Mishra was taken to Kolikaben Hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. Meanwhile, another injured in the incident is Raunak Mishra, 38, whose health condition is awaited.

Visuals From Building

A fire broke out in a ground plus 12 storey building at Andheri West around 10 pm today. Fire engines have been rushed to the site. pic.twitter.com/vYa5NMcfBz — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) January 6, 2025

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles etc. in a flat of the building. Soon after receiving the information, the officials of the fire department immediately rushed to the spot along with several fire tenders.