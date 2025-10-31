Andheri Subway Flyover Plan Under Review, Feasibility Study to Begin Soon

Every year during the monsoon, the Andheri subway in Mumbai gets flooded, severely disrupting road traffic. To ensure smooth vehicular movement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed constructing a flyover above the Andheri subway. However, before moving ahead, the civic body will conduct a feasibility study to determine whether the project is practical. According to a senior official, a tender will soon be floated to appoint a consultant for the study. The Mogra Nullah, which flows adjacent to the subway, travels around 2.5 kilometres from its origin and descends by nearly 13 metres, causing a rapid water flow during heavy rains. During high tide, this leads to flooding in nearby areas such as Dawood Baug and Azad Nagar, reported Maharashtra Times.

Earlier, to prevent flooding in Andheri, the BMC had planned to build new stormwater drains from the Idgah Road junction along J.P. Road up to Bharadawadi Road near D.N. Nagar Metro Station. The aim was to divert excess rainwater and prevent waterlogging. However, despite an estimated cost of ₹209 crore, the subway was still expected to remain vulnerable to flooding. Consequently, the civic body decided to shelve the project temporarily. At present, there is no active alternative plan. While efforts continue to make the Andheri subway flood-free, the BMC’s bridge department has now opted for a flyover proposal to maintain uninterrupted traffic during heavy rainfall, Maharashtra Times reported.

Before construction begins, the civic body will thoroughly evaluate the technical and financial feasibility of the flyover. The study will assess factors such as the flyover’s possible length, structural challenges, estimated cost, advantages, and required approvals from railway authorities and other departments. Discussions are currently underway to appoint a consultant for preparing the detailed feasibility report. Once completed, the report will be reviewed by the BMC’s bridge department. If the study confirms that a flyover is feasible, the civic body plans to halt other ongoing measures like the stormwater drainage works and focus entirely on the flyover project to permanently resolve flooding issues in the Andheri subway area, according to Maharashtra Times.