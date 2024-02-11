Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Illegal Liquor Producer Allegedly Kills Dog in Parel After Pet Owner Complains About Racket

A stray dog, adopted by a woman, was found dead with its legs tied up in a school compound in Mumbai's Parel (east) earlier this week. According to a report by The Times of India, the pet dog was allegedly killed by an illegal liquor producer after the woman had been regularly complaining about the production of 'desi daru'.

After suspicions arose, an animal lover named Sakshi Darekar filed an FIR at Bhoiwada police station, alleging the involvement of the liquor mafia in this inhumane act of dog killing. The police complaint, reported by TOI, stated that the dog, named Raja, had its legs tied up and appeared to have been beaten with sticks or some heavy object.

Several slum-dwellers had encroached upon the compound of Jagannath Bhatankar Marg Municipal School, where many were involved in the illegal production and sale of liquor or 'desi daru'. The woman had lodged multiple complaints against this racket, prompting police intervention on several occasions. She recounted to TOI how a person associated with the liquor mafia had threatened her, stating that they would kill her dog, Raja, if she did not cease her complaints.

Senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, a Mumbai-based animal lover who founded the PAL (Pure Animal Lovers) social service group, expressed his concerns to TOI, stating, "I have seen the viral video...It looks like Raja was first sedated and later tied up and killed. While the FIR is registered against unknown individuals, the accused can be named following the investigation."

Darekar revealed to TOI, "I had gone out of town for a few days, so Raja used to roam around. The slum-dwellers linked to the liquor racket got a chance to take revenge against me by killing my dog." Currently, the police have registered the animal cruelty offence against 'unknown' persons, and further inquiry is underway in this matter.