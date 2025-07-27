Arms Supplier in Sajid Electricwala Kidnapping Case Nabbed in Vadodara by Mumbai Crime Branch

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in the high-profile kidnapping case of notorious drug trafficker Sajid Electricwala by arresting another accused from Vadodara, Gujarat. The arrested individual has been identified as Deepak Nandkishor Sharma (32), who is alleged to have supplied the firearm used to threaten Electricwala during the abduction.

According to investigators, Sharma met Sarwar Khan—one of the main conspirators—in Thane jail. It was Sharma who provided Khan with the pistol that was later used to intimidate Electricwala. Following detailed interrogation of those already in custody, Sharma was tracked down to Gujarat and brought to Mumbai, where he was produced before a court on Saturday.

During the hearing, the police informed the court that the pistol was held to Electricwala’s temple as Sarwar Khan demanded ransom. Sharma was found in possession of the same pistol and five rounds of live ammunition, which have now been seized as evidence.

Sources within the Crime Branch revealed that Sharma was earlier arrested in a 2021 firing incident in Dahisar, Mumbai. He spent nearly seven months in Thane jail, during which he came in contact with Electricwala. Sharma has an extensive criminal record with nine cases registered against him across Mumbai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Investigations have revealed that Electricwala was kidnapped as part of an extortion racket, where his family was demanded ₹3 crore for his release. Eventually, ₹50 lakh was paid as ransom, of which ₹40 lakh reportedly went to Sarwar Khan, a known associate of D-Gang and a close aide of Anwar Babu Sheikh, brother of underworld figure Chhota Shakeel.

Crime Branch officials further disclosed that Sarwar Khan had given Electricwala ₹50 lakh after their release from jail, instructing him to set up a drug manufacturing unit. When Electricwala failed to deliver, Khan orchestrated his abduction to recover the money.

Apart from Sarwar Khan, several other seasoned criminals were allegedly involved in the kidnapping. These include Yunus, Mehtab Ali, Satish Kadu, Tausif Zaidi (facing molestation and Arms Act cases in Deonar and Tilak Nagar), Rahul Sawant (accused in six cases across Thane and Badlapur), and Santosh Waghmare—arguably the most dangerous of the lot. Waghmare faces over 12 cases under MCOCA, Arms Act, and charges related to illicit liquor smuggling and assault. His criminal record spans multiple jurisdictions including Jogeshwari, JJ Marg, Mahim, MIDC, BKC, and Revdanda.

The case continues to unfold as the Crime Branch intensifies efforts to nab remaining absconding suspects and trace the financial links to underworld operatives.