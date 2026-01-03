Ashok Modak Passes Away: Former MLC and Mumbai University Professor, Dies at 85

Former MLC, retired political science professor at Mumbai University, and former national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Dr Ashok Modak, passed away on Friday night, January 2, 2026. He breathed his last at 9.12 pm at Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. He was 85.

His mortal remains will be brought from the hospital on Saturday, January 3, at 10.30 am, following which the final procession will begin at 11.30 am. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

About Ashok Modak's Career

Dr Modak was born in 1940. He completed his MA in Economics and MA in Political Science from Delhi University, and earned his PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He served as a professor from 1963 to 1994. In 2015, the Government of India honoured him with the position of National Research Professor for a five-year term. A scholar of sharp intellect, Dr Modak authored over 40 books. He delivered lectures at several universities in India and abroad.

Dr Modak worked extensively in the field of education, research, and youth development. He held key positions, including Chancellor of Guru Ghasidas Central University, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, and served as MLC. Just two days ago, he was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by Chaturanga Pratishthan, a reputed organisation in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over Dr Modak’s demise, calling his contribution to education, culture, and ideological thought unparalleled. He said that Dr Modak wrote extensively on Indian philosophy, integral humanism, Veer Savarkar, economics, political science, and India–Russia relations. The Chief Minister extended condolences to the bereaved family and paid heartfelt tribute to the late academician.