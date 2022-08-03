ATS to investigate Govind Pansare's murder after 7 years

Mumbai: Com. The High Court on Wednesday referred the investigation into the murder of Govind Pansare to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The court also clarified that some officers of the State CID, the former investigative body of the ATS, should cooperate in the investigation. Even after seven years of Pansare's murder, the family of Pansare filed a petition in the High Court to transfer the investigation to the ATS as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the CID has not caught the killers. Conduct a hearing on this petition. Revati Mohite- Dere and Nya. Sharmila was before Deshmukh's bench.



In the last hearing, the CID had told the court that it had no objection to transfer the investigation to the ATS. As the ATS belongs to the state government, we have no objection to transfer this investigation to the ATS, senior advocate Ashok Mudargi told the court on behalf of the CID. Vaibhav Raut, who was detained by the ATS in the Nalasopara illegal weapons case, told the inquiry that Pansare was killed by absconding accused Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar. Therefore, the Pansare family demanded that the investigation of the Pansare murder be transferred to the ATS. In Wednesday's hearing, the court accepted their demand and transferred the investigation of the Pansare murder case to the ATS.