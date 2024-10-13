Baba Siddique Funeral: Last Rites Of NCP Leader To Be Held Today Evening In Mumbai

The funeral of Baba Siddique is expected to be held on Sunday evening. The NCP leader will be buried at around 8:30 PM at the Bada Kabarastan in Mumbai's Marine Lines. Mumbai Police on Sunday morning shifted the former Maharashtra minister's body to Mumbai's RN Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, an official said.

On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. He was shot in the chest and later taken to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

The body of Siddique (aged 66), who was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai on Saturday, was shifted from Lilvati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 am, the official said.The shooting occurred between 9 and 9.15 pm following which Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 11.35 pm.