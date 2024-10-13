Baba Siddique Funeral: NCP Leader Laid to Rest with Full State Honours at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai (Video)

Former Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was laid to rest on Sunday as his mortal remains were carried from his Bandra residence for a state funeral. The final rites were conducted at Bada Qabrastan with full state honors, paying tribute to the late politician's contributions to public life.

NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Ajit Pawar, attended the last rites of Siddique at Bada Qabrastan.

Siddique, 66, succumbed to injuries sustained from two gunshot wounds to the chest after being shot on Saturday night. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 9:30 PM, where emergency medical staff attempted resuscitation but were unable to save him. Dr. Jalil Parkar, a physician at the hospital, said that Siddique arrived without a pulse or blood pressure, and the ECG indicated a flat line.

In the wake of Siddique's death, Mumbai police have made arrests related to the case. Gurmail Singh, one of the accused from Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended. On Sunday, the Esplanade court in Mumbai remanded Gurmail Singh to Mumbai Crime Branch custody until October 21. The court also ordered the second accused to be presented again after an ossification test to determine his age.