Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fourth Accused Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar Arrested, Main Shooter Still Absconding

The Mumbai Police on Sunday, October 13, arrested the fourth accused, Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, in Baba Siddiqui's murder case. Three men shot at the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra east area on Saturday, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office.

Two accused Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, were arrested on the spot after the shooting incident on Saturday. DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said that while the two accused have been arrested on the spot, one is still absconding.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Murder Case: Ossification Test Confirms Accused Dharmaraj Kashyap Is Not Minor; Sent to Police Custody Till October 21.

"There were three people at the spot of incidence. Two have been caught and one is absconding... 15 teams of the Crime Branch are on the job... The angles of Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan or any other angle is being investigated," Nalawade told ABP news.

Earlier on Sunday, the two accused, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, were produced before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. Both the accused have been sent to police custody till October 21. A third accused, Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Gautam, who started firing directly at Baba Siddiqui, is still absconding. Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar are residents of Gandara village in Bahraich and worked at a scrap shop in Pune.

Anil Kumar Singh, Kaiserganj Circle Officer, said Shiv Kumar had gone to the state a few years ago to work as a labourer and had invited Dharmaraj to join him. Nalawade, meanwhile, said two accused have been arrested, and 28 rounds have been recovered from the accused.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case, NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto says, "When the unfortunate incident happened when Baba Siddiqui was shot, people were passing by. People could have also been shot in the incident. The common man is also a victim.… pic.twitter.com/3IczTU8Qmv — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto said common people could have also been victim of the incident. He said Maharashtra government should answer on Baba Siddique's security. "When the unfortunate incident happened when Baba Siddiqui was shot, people were passing by. People could have also been shot in the incident. The common man is also a victim. Maharashtra government should answer why they failed to provide security to Baba Siddique and the people of Maharashtra," Crasto told news agency ANI.