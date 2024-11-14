Baba Siddique Murder Case: Main Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam Reveals SHOCKING Details of His Actions After Attack

In a shocking twist in the Baba Siddique murder case, key shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam has made a startling confession during a Crime Branch interrogation. Gautam revealed that after shooting Baba Siddique on October 12, he went to Lilavati Hospital to confirm if Siddique had succumbed to his injuries. At the hospital, Gautam reportedly stayed for a considerable time, gathering information on Siddique's critical condition. Upon learning that Siddique’s survival was unlikely, Gautam left the hospital, took an auto to Kurla station, and then a local train to Thane. While traveling from Thane to Pune via an express train, he received the news of Baba Siddique's death on his mobile.

Gautam disclosed that he shot Baba Siddique at 9:11 AM on October 12. After the shooting, he changed his shirt a short distance from the scene and hid the pistol and another shirt in a secluded spot under a parked car to avoid detection.

He further shared that after changing his shirt, he returned to the crime scene and observed the commotion for around 20 minutes. He then proceeded to Lilavati Hospital by auto, where he stayed for about 30 minutes to monitor Siddique's condition. Once he was informed that Siddique's chances of survival were slim, he left the hospital. Gautam also revealed that, as per the plan, he, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Gurmel Singh were supposed to meet at Ujjain railway station, where a member of the Bishnoi gang was to escort them to Vaishno Devi. However, this plan failed as two shooters were apprehended at the scene.

In another revelation, Gautam stated that after leaving Pune, he boarded a north-bound train passing through Manmad, Ujjain, Jhansi, and eventually reaching Lucknow. From Jhansi, he traveled to Lucknow by train and then took a government bus To bahraich.