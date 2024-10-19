Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Extracts SHOCKING Confession from Arrested Accused

In a new shocking development in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, five accused arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday have made a startling confession during interrogation. The suspects revealed that they were paid Rs 5 lakh for their involvement in the murder plan and for assisting the shooters. This money was reportedly provided by the Shubham Chonkar, and a gang member transferred the amount to the suspects' bank accounts.

According to the Crime Branch, two of the five arrested had also conducted recce of Baba Siddique's office before the murder.

Further investigation by the Crime Branch revealed that the Rs 5 lakh transfer to the accused's bank accounts was confirmed by their bank statements. Crime Branch sources indicated that the three shooters and the five-member gang that provided them with weapons were previously unknown to each other. After the murder plot was hatched, key conspirator Shubham Lonkar and handler Zeeshan Akhtar introduced them to each other. Following their meeting, the shooters and the accused who supplied the weapons remained in constant contact and even practiced shooting together.

As per the Crime Branch, the gang’s leaders—Nitin Sapre and Ram Kannojia—had been in touch with Shubham Lonkar for a long time. When the conspiracy to murder Baba Siddique was being planned, Shubham asked them to arrange the weapons. Later, Shubham hired Shiv Kumar Gautam and Dharma Raj Kashyap as shooters, while the third shooter, Gurmel Singh, was sent to Pune by Zeeshan Akhtar. The Crime Branch added that apart from the three shooters, Nitin Sapre and Sonu Kannojia had also conducted reconnaissance of Baba Siddique’s house and office twice. During this reconnaissance, they clicked pictures and made videos, which they sent to Shubham Lonkar.

The Crime Branch further revealed that Nitin Sapre and Ram Kannojia are notorious criminals. In 2015, Nitin Sapre, Sambhaji Pardhi, and Chetan Pardhi had murdered a person named Somnath Pardhi. While in jail, they met Sonu Kannojia. After being released on bail in 2017, the five criminals continued to work together.

