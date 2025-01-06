Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Files Chargesheet; Anmol Bishnoi Named Mastermind

The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet in the murder case of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique. The chargesheet, filed under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), names 26 accused, including absconding gangsters Anmol Bishnoi, Zeeshan Akhtar, and Shubham Lonkar.

According to the chargesheet, the murder was masterminded by Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar allegedly carried out the execution of the crime.

Despite extensive investigations, the Mumbai Crime Branch has yet to uncover a concrete motive for the killing. Authorities also explored an angle involving disputes related to an SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project but found no evidence linking the murder to it.

A senior police official speculated that Baba Siddique's proximity to Bollywood actor Salman Khan might be a factor behind the murder. The official clarified that all arrested individuals are involved only at the execution level and were unaware of the reasons behind their tasks.

The police believe that the motive will remain uncertain until the absconding accused, Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar, are apprehended.

Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra, Mumbai, while leaving his son and Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was immediately rushed to Ghatkopar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a 4590-page chargesheet, marking a significant step in the ongoing investigation.