Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Rented House Through Real Estate Website

In a significant revelation in the Baba Siddique murder case, it has come to light that the shooters rented a room in Kurla through a property buying and selling website. The accused contacted a broker via the website.

According to information received from the Mumbai Crime Branch, the accused were residing in Room No. 225 of Patel Chawl in Kurla West. They found the broker’s contact details on the website and reached out to Abbas Sheikh, the broker listed there. Since September, the accused had been staying in the rented room, paying double the usual rent through brokers. So far, the police have recorded statements of 20 people in connection with this case.

Among the attackers who fired at Siddique, Dharamraj Kashyap and Gurmel Singh were arrested at the scene, and Praveen Lonkar, who assisted them, was also apprehended by the Crime Branch in Pune. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to 10. Meanwhile, the police are still searching for Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Gautam, who fired at Siddique, and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar, who helped the attackers. A lookout circular has been issued for their arrest.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed several shocking details. Police recovered three pistols, three magazines, 28 cartridges, five mobile phones, and two Aadhaar cards from their possession. Two of the accused, Bhagwat Singh and Ram Kanoujiya, had traveled to Udaipur in July, where they procured two foreign-made pistols. These weapons were used in the assassination of Baba Siddique.

