Baba Siddique Murder Case: Suspects Planned Attack with Pepper Spray Before Shooting

In a major development in the murder case of former MLA and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddiqui, one of the two accused arrested claimed to be 17 years old. Following this, the court ordered an ossification test to verify the accused's age. Meanwhile, the other accused, Gurnail Singh, has been remanded to police custody until October 21. Two more suspects, identified as Shiva Kumar Gautam (24) and Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, are absconding.

Initial police investigation suggests that Baba Siddiqui's murder could be a contract killing, with Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar suspected to be the mastermind. Sources have revealed that a contract worth approximately ₹3 lakh was paid for the assassination.

According to the Crime Branch, despite the interrogation of the two arrested suspects, limited information has been extracted. However, both have confessed that they were acting on instructions from the absconding accused. The 17-year-old suspect was found with an Aadhaar card bearing the name "Ranjan Kumar Gupta," though the photo matches the arrested individual. The Crime Branch's lawyer informed the court that the accused initially provided a different name at the time of arrest.

During the accused's presentation at Esplanade Court, the public prosecutor, Gautam Gaikwad, highlighted the possibility of political rivalry, as assembly elections are approaching in Maharashtra. The police are investigating all angles, including a political motive behind Baba Siddiqui's murder. The prosecutor requested a 14-day police custody for the accused, but the court granted custody of Gurnail Singh only until October 21.

Murder Planned with Pepper Spray, Mastermind on the Run

Sources indicate that Shiva Kumar, one of the absconding accused, was responsible for firing the fatal shots at Baba Siddiqui. The suspects had allegedly planned to kill Siddiqui by using pepper spray on his eyes, which was brought by the 17-year-old suspect currently in custody. However, before they could execute this plan, Shiva Kumar opened fire.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), at the time of the shooting, the minor, Gurnail Singh, and Shiva Kumar were present at the scene, while Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar provided logistical support. Hours after the incident, a Facebook post by an account under the name "Shibu Lonkar" claimed responsibility for the killing.

The police have recovered two sophisticated pistols, 28 live rounds, and four magazines from the arrested suspects. It was revealed that the four accused had been residing in a rented house in Kurla since September 2, paying a monthly rent of ₹14,000. A police official stated that the accused were promised ₹50,000 each after the murder.

Manhunt Underway for Absconding Accused

DCP Dutta Nalwade said that while two suspects were apprehended after the shooting, one managed to escape. Fifteen teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch are actively searching for the absconding suspect. The Crime Branch is conducting both technical and ground investigations and is coordinating with police forces in other states to nab the fugitives.

Baba Siddiqui had non-category security protection, with three constables assigned to his safety. One of these constables was present at the time of the incident. The police are also investigating a possible link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been implicated in a similar social media post related to the murder.

While the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s involvement is being explored, another angle being considered is an ongoing dispute related to an SRA project.

A police officer disclosed that all the suspects used buses or shared rickshaws to travel from Kurla to Bandra. They had conducted reconnaissance on Baba Siddiqui's home and office and were well aware of his daily routine. On the day of the murder, the accused were spotted near the office of Zeeshan Siddiqui, Baba Siddiqui's son and an MLA.

NCP Leader Baba Siddiqui Shot Dead in Bandra

In a shocking incident late Saturday night, NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra East. Multiple rounds were fired at him, hitting his chest and abdomen. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital in critical condition. At the time of the attack, he was visiting his son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office. The police acted swiftly, arresting two suspects while a third remains at large.

