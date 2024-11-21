Baba Siddique Murder Investigation: Accused Used Laborer's Mobile Hotspot to Avoid Detection, Says Mumbai Police

In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique's murder, the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that one of the accused, Akashdeep Gill, used a laborer's mobile hotspot to communicate with the masterminds and shooters involved in the conspiracy. Gill, who was arrested from Fazilka, Punjab, resorted to this tactic to avoid being traced by the police.

The laborer, identified as Balwinder, has recorded his statement with the Crime Branch. During interrogation, Gill confessed to using Balwinder's mobile hotspot to stay connected. The Crime Branch is now searching for Gill's personal mobile phone, which they believe could provide critical leads in the case.

Gill Played a Key Role in Coordination

According to Crime Branch sources, Akashdeep Gill acted as a coordinator and logistic support provider in the murder conspiracy. Once the shooters arrived in Mumbai, he relayed instructions from masterminds Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, and Zeeshan Akhtar to the shooters.

Gill employed a unique method to evade detection. He would first switch his mobile to flight mode and then use Balwinder's hotspot to access the internet. Through this setup, he maintained communication with Anmol, Shubham, and Zeeshan, as well as passed on their directives to shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam.

The Crime Branch revealed that Bishnoi’s gang had tasked Gill with coordinating the murder, and Gill used Balwinder's hotspot extensively to ensure his phone appeared switched off, preventing law enforcement from tracing his location. Gill was reportedly motivated by the promise of substantial monetary rewards from the Bishnoi gang.

Two Accused Sent to Police Custody

The Mumbai Crime Branch presented two accused, Akashdeep Gill and Salman Vohra, in Court on Thursday. During the hearing, the Crime Branch argued for an extension of Gill’s custody, stating that his mobile phone remains untraceable and could yield crucial evidence.

In Vohra’s case, the Crime Branch highlighted the need to investigate the money trail, which has provided important leads. After considering the arguments, the court extended police custody for both accused until November 23.

This development marks another step forward in uncovering the details behind the high-profile murder. Investigations are ongoing, with more revelations expected as the case unfolds.