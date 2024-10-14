Baba Siddique Murder: Political Tensions Rise in Mumbai After NCP Leader's Brutal Killing

The political atmosphere in Mumbai has heated up following the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former minister. This year, the city has witnessed four incidents of political assassinations or shootings. Notable events include an attack on actor Salman Khan's residence and the murder of NCP's Taluka President in Ghopadeo. Over the past nine years, 19 people have lost their lives in 19 shooting incidents in Mumbai.

On October 5, NCP’s Byculla Assembly Taluka President, Sachin Kurmi alias Munna (45), was murdered in Ghopadeo. Three people were arrested in connection with the case, which is now being handled by the Crime Branch. The arrested individuals have a criminal history, including charges of attempted murder, extortion, and threats.



One of the most high-profile incidents this year was the shooting outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. On April 14, at 5 am, two people came on a bike and ran away after firing outside Salman Khan's house. This bullet hit the window of Salman Khan's house. In this case, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi, and several others were named. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, involved in the shooting, were arrested in Gujarat. Additionally, Sonu Subhash Chandra Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) were arrested in Punjab for supplying the firearms. Anuj Thapan reportedly committed suicide in police custody. Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol are also key accused in this case. The case has been filed under the stringent MCOCA Act, and a lookout circular was issued against Anmol Bishnoi.

On February 2, former municipal councillor Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in the Borivali area. Ghosalkar and Morris, his assailant, had been embroiled in a long-standing dispute, but they had recently resolved their differences. Morris invited Ghosalkar to his office for a saree distribution event. However, during the meeting, Morris went live on Facebook and opened fire on Ghosalkar inside his cabin. Morris then turned the gun on himself and shot himself.

In another incident on April 7, a financial dispute led to a shooting in Antop Hill. Vijay Shettiyar, the accused, fired at Akash Kadam. Shettiyar was later arrested in Dombivli.

These incidents have raised concerns over the growing trend of political violence and organized crime in Mumbai. Authorities are under pressure to restore law and order in the city.