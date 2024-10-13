Baba Siddique Shot Dead: NCP Leader Received Death Threats Just 15 Days Ago Was Provided Y-Category Security

Former Maharashtra Minister and senior leader of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra East, Mumbai, on Saturday evening. According to reports, the deceased NCP leader had received a death threat just 15 days ago and was under ‘Y’ category security. The former MLA was known not just for his political acumen but also for hosting lavish Bollywood parties. A cold war between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was resolved at an iftaar party hosted by him in 2013. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who also holds the home portfolio, arrived at Lilavati Hospital sometime after the incident. The reason behind the shooting and the identities of those responsible are still unknown. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and more details are awaited as they try to determine the motive behind the attack. The incident has caused shock and concern among local residents. The hospital authorities confirmed that the leader passed away due to gunshot wounds at the hospital in Bandra. As per ANI, Lilavati Hospital said that the NCP leader has succumbed to the injuries sustained due to multiple gunshots fired at him.

There are reports that the shooting took place in the Khernagar area near Ram Mandir in Bandra East.According to the information received, a shooting occurred near the Ram Mandir, close to Baba Siddiqui's office in Bandra East. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Baba Siddiqui was shot while fireworks were going off in the Nirmal Nagar area. It is reported that two to three rounds were fired at him, one of which struck him in the chest. The shooting took place near the office of Zeeshan Siddiqui, Baba Siddiqui's son.Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the case and the police have reportedly informed that one of the shooters is from Haryana and the other hails from Uttar Pradesh in initial investigation.



