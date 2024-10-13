Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Salman Khan Devastated After NCP Leader's Death; Cancels All Meetings, Family Seeks Privacy

In the wake of NCP leader Baba Siddique's tragic death, concerns regarding actor Salman Khan's safety have escalated. Increased security has been deployed outside his Galaxy apartment in Bandra, and his family has urged industry friends to limit their visits to him during this difficult time. Reports from India Today indicate that Khan is heartbroken over the loss of Siddique.

After returning home from Lilavati Hospital late last night, Salman has struggled to sleep, frequently checking in on Zeeshan, Siddique's son, and the family. A source close to the Siddique family revealed, “Bhai has been on the phone managing funeral arrangements and has canceled all personal meetings for the next few days.”

Khan's close family members, including Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, are also grieving the loss, having shared a strong bond with Baba Siddique, often attending his Iftaar gatherings. The late leader was not only a friend but considered family by Salman, who promptly visited the Siddique family after the tragedy.