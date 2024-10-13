Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Salman Khan's Security Increased After NCP Leader's Murder

A day after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique (Ajit Pawar Faction), security has been increased outside the Galaxy Apartments, the residence of actor Salman Khan. Police are currently investigating whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing, given Siddique's close ties to Khan, who has previously been targeted by the gang.

On April 14, two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra.The Mumbai Police claim that the shooters were hired by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, which allegedly conspired to kill the actor. After Salam Khan visited Baba Siddique’s family at around 3 am, the security of the actor has been beefed up.

Reacting on the matter, a police source said, "Appropriate measures are being taken."

Salman Khan has been on Lawrence Bishnoi’s target list for quite some time now. On June 4, Salman Khan gave a statement to the Mumbai Police after a series of threats and attacks made on him and his family. "So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members." read the statement.