Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Shooters Tracked NCP Leader For Months; Police Launch Massive Manhunt For Other Suspects

The attackers who killed NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique outside his son’s office on Saturday had made preparations all in advance and tracked his whereabouts for over two months. According to sources, there were a total of four shooters involved in the attack on former MLA Baba Siddique. One of the shooters was solely responsible for providing detailed information about Siddique’s movements to the other three shooters. On the evening of October 12, at around 7:30 PM, Baba Siddique, along with his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, had come to their office to meet people. During the investigation, it was discovered that one of the accused was continuously updating the other three shooters about Siddique’s location via phone.

A total of six bullets were fired, with two hitting Baba Siddique in the chest. One more person was injured in the incident.As the three shooters tried to flee the scene after the attack, they encountered police personnel stationed for Dussehra preparations. Two of the shooters were immediately apprehended. However, two other accused managed to escape by blending into the crowd. The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the remaining suspects. Further investigations are underway. The police sources said they are probing the ‘contract killing’ angle in the case as they suspect the mastermind in the case, who is still unknown, made payment to killers to carry the attack without warning. The politician, who took a big jump in February this year by ending his four-decade-long ties with the Congress and joining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, had received a death threat just 15 days ago and was under ‘Y’ category security. The Mumbai Police confirmed that the firing took place outside the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, near Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar.

Two people have been arrested in connection with his killing. The two accused–Karnail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh–claimed during interrogation that they belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious gangster currently in jail, Crime Branch sources said. The third person involved in his killing is still on the run. Baba Siddique’s attackers used firecrackers as cover to shoot the NCP leader. The incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations, when firecrackers were being burst outside the office of his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique. As many as three rounds were fired, of which two hit the NCP leader, said police. One of the bullets cracked the windshield of Baba Siddique’s vehicle, confirming that multiple shots were fired. Police also recovered three bullet casings from the scene, according to another video that surfaced online.