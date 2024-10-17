Baba Siddique's Death: Son Zeeshan Siddique Shares Emotional Post On Social Media, Calls for Justice

MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at the reasons behind his father's death and seeking justice. In his emotional post, Zeeshan wrote, "My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken, but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain."

Zeeshan Siddiqui went to Mumbai Police Headquarters on Wednesday and met Joint Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, after which he met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at 3 pm on Friday. Zeeshan posted this shortly after meeting the Police Commissioner.

The motive behind Baba Siddique's murder had not been clear until now, but Zeeshan's post suggests that his father was killed while trying to protect the homes and lives of poor people. Ever since Baba Siddique was shot on October 12, there had been speculation that the murder might be linked to a dispute involving the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority). Zeeshan's mention of saving poor people's homes could be a reference to homes under the SRA, indicating that the conflict might be related to slum redevelopment.

Zeeshan Siddique posted the message on X at 6:30 PM on Thursday, pleading for justice. At the end of the message, he wrote, "I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!"

NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12. Two suspects, Dharmraj Kashyap and Gurmel Singh, who were fleeing after the murder, were arrested by the police, while the third shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, managed to escape. The Mumbai Crime Branch, in its investigation, has also arrested Praveen Lonkar and Harish Kumar Nishad in connection with the case.